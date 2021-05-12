Rural communities in north Pembrokeshire will soon be able to access broadband speeds of up to 1,000mbps (megabits per second) thanks to Pembrokeshire County Council's Digital Connectivity Programme, that aims to bring full fibre broadband to every household in the county by 2023.
So far the project has distributed ultrafast broadband to four phased areas of the county, and it recently announced the next batch of eligible locations which include:
- Eglwyswrw,
- Brynberian,
- Felindre Farchog,
- Crosswell,
- Cilgwyn,
- Ffordd Bedd Morris
"Needs are changing all the time," said a spokesperson for the project. "Take home schooling and the working from home revolution that has happened during Covid-19, for example.
"Full Fibre is a way of future-proofing your broadband service, and self-funding an upgrade further down the line could be costly. An ultra-fast connection can also increase the value of your property and through this project it might even cost less than your current, much slower, service. It is vitally important that even those who may currently enjoy a good connection, sign up to the project so they don’t miss out."
People living in the listed locations of phase five are being urged to fill out an online survey that will correspond with the needs of the resident. The survey can be found here.