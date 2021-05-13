THERE was plenty of Pembrokeshire success as racing returned to Ffos Las Racecourse for the first time in a month.

Jockey Sean Bowen rode a treble – and there were also doubles for trainers Peter Bowen and Rebecca Curtis.

There were eight races in total, which surprisingly took place on good to soft ground, despite the deluge of rain in previous days.

Sean Bowen took the opening novices’ hurdle over two miles and four furlongs with Equus Dancer, trained by his father Peter.

The jockey followed up with a win on Lermoos Legend in the handicap chase over two miles, also for the Little Newcastle stable.

Sean Bowen then rode his third winner of the afternoon aboard the eight-year-old Minella Bobo, for trainer Rebecca Curtis.

In doing so, he pulled 11 lengths clear of his brother James Bowen, who finished second on his father's Landofsmiles.

"It’s great for Sean to get a treble, he’s a good jockey and obviously is a local lad so it’s nice to be able to support him," said Curtis.

"Minella Bobo is such a good jumper, and it all worked out for him today.

"We’ll have to decide whether to look for another race or give him his summer break."

Curtis, from Newport, was also successful in the fourth race with Geordie Des Champs, who was sent off at generous odds of 18-1.

Welsh jockey Adam Wedge was in the saddle on Curtis' latter winner, for the famous Irish racehorse owner JP McManus.

Wedge, who has been out of action since fracturing vertebrae at Newbury, steered the 18-1 shot to score by a neck.

"Adam getting that win is just brilliant," said Curtis,

"He’s been knocking on the door all last week with lots of seconds, so it’s great to get him a winner.

"He’s been good to us, and won some nice big races for the yard."

Wedge also went on to secure a double when Marble Man won the first division of the three mile handicap chase for trainer Evan Williams.

In doing so, he denied Robin of Sherwood, partly owned by rugby star Gareth Davies, a fourth victory of the season.

Another Welsh trainer Robert Stephens, of Penhow, also got himself on the scoresheet with when Tudors Treasure notched a win.

The closing bumper provided a 33-1 surprise winner in the shape of debutant Timeforatune, ridden by Robbie Dunne and trained near Brecon by Brian Eckley.

The gelding won comfortably by 11 lengths.

Results: 1pm: Vibe Recruit Partners with Ffos Las Novices' Hurdle: 1st Equus Dancer 2/5 f, 2nd Billygwyn Too 25/1.

1.30pm: Jpr Phoenix Handicap Hurdle: 1st Bembridge 7/1, 2nd Beau Haze 11/2, 3rd Eaton Collina 17/2.

2.05pm: Preventapest Paper Bed Handicap Chase: 1st Lermoos Legend 3/1 f, 2nd Snougar 8/1, 3rd Dunbar 17/2.

2.40pm: Bet10get10 @vickers.bet Handicap Chase: 1st Minella Bobo 7/2, 2nd Landofsmiles 6/4, f 3rd Gwencily Berbas 15/2.

3.15pm: Download the vickers.bet Handicap Hurdle: 1st Geordie Des Champs, 18/1 2nd Morning Spirit 4/1 f, 3rd Imperial Knight 5/1.

3.50pm: Plan a Consulting Handicap Chase (D.I): 1st Marble Moon 11/2, 2nd Robin of Sherwood 5/2, 3rd Lex Talionis 6/1.

4.20pm: Plan a Consulting Handicap Chase (D.Ii): 1st Tudors Treasure 15/2, 2nd Minella Voucher 10/1, 3rd Clondaw Rigger 9/2.

4.50pm: Turf Services LTD Open National Hunt Flat: 1st Timeforatune 33/1, 2nd Landacre Bridge 5/2 jf, 3rd Godrevy Point 11/1.