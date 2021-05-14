Scores of the round:

Dan Sutton (Cresselly) 64no

Jake Griffiths (Pembroke Dock) 66

Keegan Codd (Johnston) 4-16

Chris Inward (Llangwm) 4-19

CRICKET action resumed in midweek as Dan Sutton hit an emphatic 64 not out to lead Cresselly to a seven-wicket victory over Haverfordwest in the first round of the Harrison Allen Bowl.

Alex Bailey also weighed in with 42 to help the visitors to a match-winning total 127 for 3, despite the efforts of Jonathan White (2-31) and Adam James (1-27).

Haverfordwest had posted 124 for 7, with their best scores with the bat coming from Archie Thomas, 38, and Adam James, 23, with Dai Davies making 16.

Tom Murphy (2-30) and Mike Shaw (2-26) both took a couple of wickets each for Cresselly to halt their progress.

The match of the round at Saundersfoot saw Carew scrape through by 9 runs, after scoring 122 for 9.

Saundersfoot scored 113 for 7, with Tom Mansbridge, 33, Nicky Cope, 31, and Scott Helmich, 17no, making the bulk of their runs.

Iori Hicks (3-31), Sion Jenkins (2-32) and Rhys Davies (1-23) meanwhile kept Saundersfoot’s batsmen in check.

For Carew, Rhys Davies fell one short of a half century on 49, while Tim Hicks got 22 and Iori Hicks 17.

Saundersfoot’s best figures with the ball came from John Mansbridge, who took 3-31. Cope, who put in a solid all-round performance, took 2-28, Danny Caine 2-23 and Sam Franklin 2-40.

Jake Griffiths made 66 and Jamie White took 3-9 as Pembroke Dock swept aside Laugharne with a 134-run victory.

Jake Davies also made 46 and George Smith 31 to help build a total of 189 for 5 for Pembroke Dock, before White, Billy Wood, 2-11, and George Smith, 2-23 tore through the home batting.

Laugharne slumped to 55 all out, with Simon Davies, 26, and Chris Hurst, 11, top scoring for the hosts.

With the ball for Laugharne, Shaun Lynch had claimed 3-36.

Llechryd succumbed to Llangwm, losing by 5 wickets, after setting a target of 104 for 9.

Joe Mansfield made a respectable 35, but Chris Inward (4-19) and Joe Phillips (3-23) took 7 wickets between them.

Steve Mills 49 and Noah Davies 30 made up the bulk of Llangwm’s successful chase, despite the efforts of Andrew Fletcher (2-7) and David Dunfee (2-24) with the ball.

Johnston meanwhile beat St Ishmaels by 5 wickets to make progress into the next round.

Leigh Walters, 26, Gino Cleal, 23, and Liam Boswell, 11no, sealed victory on 103 for 5 - and Keegan Codd did the damage with the ball, taking a magnificent 4-16.

Andrew Williams and Lewis Rhead put in solid performances for St Ishmaels, making 25 and 36 respectively.

With the ball, Brennan Devonald proved most deadly for the visitors, taking 2-16.

Elsewhere, the Whitland versus Lamphey match was postponed.

The next round of the cup is set to be played on the week commencing May 24.