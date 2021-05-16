People in Wales will be allowed to drink a pint inside a pub for the first time in more than five months when indoor hospitality reopens tomorrow, Monday May 17.

Entertainment venues like cinemas and all tourist accommodation can also reopen, along with indoor service in hospitality businesses as the country moves to alert level two.

The long-awaited date has been hailed by Pembrokeshire County Council's leader, Cllr David Simpson, as ‘a major landmark'.

He said:

"We have so many fantastic hospitality venues in Pembrokeshire who we know will be giving their customers a big welcome after so long away."

In his weekly update, Cllr Simpson added: "Up to six people from six different households will be able to meet indoors in pubs, cafes and restaurants.

"The opening of indoor hospitality will be a major landmark in our emergence from the pandemic and towards recovery.

"While out and about, please remember social distancing rules are still in pace: consider your actions on others, remember your footprint has an impact on our communities, so please tread lightly.

"When you go home, leave with a smile."

Buying an alcoholic drink inside a pub, bar or restaurant has not been allowed in since December 4, with all hospitality businesses forced to close - except for offering takeaways - when Wales went into lockdown on December 20.

Up to 30 people will also be able to take part in organised indoor events and up to 50 people in organised outdoor events

The easing of rules will see Wales move to alert level two, with First Minister Mark Drakeford saying last week it was prompted by levels of coronavirus remaining low and vaccination rates being the highest in the UK.

The Welsh Government has announced businesses still affected by restrictions like social distancing can claim additional financial support of up to £25,000 to help meet ongoing costs.

Further easements planned for tomorrow Monday - including allowing small events and meeting people - have been held back due to concerns about the Indian variant of Covid-19.

But Mr Drakeford has said he could give them the green light to go ahead as early as next week if scientific advice is that the variant poses no additional risk.

Scientists believe the Indian variant may be more transmissible than the UK variant first detected in Kent last year, and may be linked to India’s second wave.

Mr Drakeford said there were now 26 cases of the mutated strain of Covid-19 across Wales, with each case associated with foreign travel as opposed to community transmission.