Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, David Simpson, has given an update highlighting the Whitsun break, Volunteers Week and why people love Pembrokeshire.

He said: "Hope you are enjoying the nice weather and Whitsun break.

"This week is Volunteers Week, June 1 – June 7, and I want to thank all the people who give their time freely to volunteer and offer a helping hand in their community. While we have all done a fantastic job in supporting our communities during the pandemic I’m very aware of the great support offered by volunteers across the county – a true spirit of supporting each other. Volunteers have stepped forward from community groups, conservation, heritage, sports etc – so a huge thank you to you all.

"Last weekend and this week we have seen a huge increase in people enjoying and exploring our county. Our car parks have been full, litter bins emptied, toilets cleaned, streets swept, beaches kept clean to ensure we keep Pembrokeshire safe, clean and welcoming to all. I want to thank all our officers out on the ground – they have done a fantastic job as usual and appreciated by all.

"To support our officers I ask you all to consider taking your rubbish home, please recycle, and plan ahead – it’s important that we all work together as our communities reopen and rebuild after the lockdown period.

"This week I have received numerous comments on how wonderful Pembrokeshire is as a county and what a great place to live and visit – this always puts a smile on my face and I fully agree Pembrokeshire is a fabulous county that we all should be proud off.

"Golden beaches, places to explore, great communities and fantastic walks – why do you love Pembrokeshire?

"Next week is Carers Week, where we will recognise the vital work of carers and highlight the support available. This annual campaign will raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities across the UK. The role that carers play in our society is invaluable and must not be under-estimated. Carers week is the perfect time to acknowledge and celebrate the incredible efforts of carers day in, day out.

"Today the First Minister has announced amendments to the alert levels and road map – officers will now be reviewing the information.

"So thank you once again for taking the time to read my update – it’s hard to believe we are in June already. I want to wish you all a lovely weekend.

"Please take care and look out for those who need to support."