MORE than £25m is being invested in new imaging equipment across NHS hospitals in Wales to ensure they has access to the latest technology to help speed up the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases.

Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen and Withybush Hospital, Pembrokeshire will received £4.5m of the share for two replacement CT scanners.

Welsh Government said that investing in diagnostic services across all health boards and NHS trusts will help the NHS recover and improve patient care.

Cancer services will receive a significant boost, with new investment in CT scanners, gamma cameras, and MRI and fluoroscopy x-ray imaging rooms.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “It’s our priority to support the recovery of the NHS and this is a first step to ensuring the health service has access to sufficient diagnostic capacity to deal with the people waiting as a result of the pandemic.

“We aren’t out of the pandemic yet. Investing in the diagnostic national capital replacement programme and upgrading the equipment available to our incredible healthcare workforce is key to diagnosing, treating and caring for people as we move forward.

“This £25m investment will replace ageing equipment as part of our effort to ensure the NHS can respond to demand with resilient services.”

Swansea Bay University Health Board will receive £5.5m towards a CT simulator, providing 3D treatment planning for cancer patients; a fluoroscopy room, providing state-of-the art x-ray imaging, at Morriston Hospital and a CZT technology gamma camera upgrade.

The remainder of the funding will provide:

• £4.5m for two replacement CT scanners at Glangwilli Hospital, in Carmarthenshire and Withybush Hospital, Pembrokeshire

• £3.1m for an upgrade of MRI and fluoroscopy room, providing x-ray imaging at the Princess of Wales Hospital, in Bridgend

• £2.3m for a CT scanner and two diagnostic radiology rooms at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, in Ystrad Mynach

• £3.3m for a gamma camera and interventional radiology suite at Wrexham Maelor Hospital

• £2.1m for CT simulator replacement at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd

• £3.2m for fluoroscopy and cath lab at University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff

• £1m for fluoroscopy x-ray imaging and MRI upgrade at Velindre Cancer Centre, in Cardiff.

• £350k for four ultrasound machines at Brecon, Newtown, Llandrindod Wells and Welshpool hospitals