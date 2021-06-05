We're more than half-way through National Volunteer Week and Hywel Dda University Health Board and Welsh Ambulance Service are just some of the organisations celebrating their volunteers.

The health board said it was keen to use volunteer week, running from June 1-7, to highlight the crucial support provided by its volunteers.

Volunteers have been responsible for a wide range of support, from helping at vaccination centres to driving people to hospital appointments.

Wynne Evans from Milford Haven, said: “Volunteering since Covid-19 has been a wonderful experience, as you feel you are doing a valued role to help people, and the public truly appreciates the good work all our volunteers do.”

Maria Battle, chair of Hywel Dda UHB, sent a personal letter to all volunteers who have supported the health board. She said: “I am writing to extend a heartfelt thank you for the time, patience and commitment you have given as a volunteer. I am so grateful for your hard work, particularly during such a challenging time as the pandemic. Your contribution is deeply appreciated and is essential in allowing us to deliver services."

The Welsh Ambulance Service also said it will be celebrating the work of its volunteers this week.

More than 800 volunteers give up their time to support the ambulance service in Wales, including 600 community first responders and 200 volunteer car drivers.

Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “As an ambulance service, we depend hugely on the contribution of our volunteers, come rain or shine.

“The commitment from volunteers through the Covid-19 pandemic in particular has been incredible, and we are enormously grateful to those who have stepped up to help us during these difficult times.

“Volunteers’ Week is a perfect opportunity to highlight the work they do and to publicly thank them for their ongoing commitment.”

Volunteer Car Drivers use their own vehicles to transport people to routine hospital appointments, including renal dialysis, oncology and outpatients appointments.

In 2020/21, they made 46,745 journeys across Wales and covered more than a million miles.

Pennie Walker, volunteer manager for the Trust’s Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service, said: “The Volunteer Car Service is an important cog in the wheel of the non-emergency service.

“Volunteers get to know their patients, especially those they transport regularly, and it’s as rewarding an experience for them as it is for patients.”