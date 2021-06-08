Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that a shed in Hubberston, Milford Haven was broken into and a Carrera mountain bike was stolen from the property.
The break in occurred overnight between Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.
The bike has been described as 'dark green with illuminous yellow writing on the frame,' also with a white lock on the frame, unless it had 'been cut off,' by the thieves.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Anyone with information is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/0041/06/06/2021/01/C.
"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."