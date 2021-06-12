WE’LL drink to that!

Supporters of the White Hart Inn in St Dogmaels are toasting success after saving the historic village pub from closure.

Local residents, together with supporters from further afield, have banded together to buy the 250-year old inn, with plans to re-open it as a community hub.

The ‘Save the Hart’ campaign was launched when the village’s last traditional pub closed its doors in 2019.

The White Hart Community Inn Ltd was formed as a Community Benefit Society and a community share offer launched with the guidance of the Wales Co-operative Centre.

Two years of fund-raising and campaigning has seen enough money raised through individual community shares purchases together with financial support from the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government via the Social Business Growth Fund administered by Social Investment Cymru at WCVA, alongside a grant from Pembrokeshire County Council.

“The hundreds of hours that have been put in to saving our wonderful old pub have been worth every second,” said chair Justin Walters.

“We are especially grateful to those who kept the dream alive and to all who have invested in this incredible community venture.

“With over 450 shareholders, from all corners of the world, we’re confident that we can revive the fortunes of the White Hart.”

County councillor Mike James said: “The incredible response to the campaign reflects the hugely important role the White Hart plays in the local community.”

The share offer remains open and it is still possible to buy a stake in the pub.