The Tivy Valley Classic Car Club, and the West Wales Morris Minor Owners Club got together on Bank Holiday Monday to pay tribute to Malgwyn Adams.
In memory of the club's previous chairman and club treasurer, they held a car run, which Mal had in fact planned last year, but sadly this was never completed.
There was a great turnout of vehicle, which travelled in convoy from Llandyfriog Church Hall up the coast road, via Aberporth, past Penbryn and Llangrannog to New Quay - and after a short stop they continued on to Aberaeron.
Mal’s son, Barry, and grandson, Christopher, brought one of Mal’s Morris Minor cars for the start of the day.
The weather was perfect and the day was a huge success – and members only wished that Mal could have been with them too.