On Friday, June 4, Milford Youth Matters held its first charity golf day at Milford Haven Golf Club.

The sun shone across Milford Haven as 15 teams and up to to 60 golfers entered, raising hundreds for the Milford Haven-based youth charity.

Milford Youth Matters was the second organisation to hold a charity golf day at Milford Haven Golf Club that week, as the previous Friday saw 72 golfers raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Numerous local businesses and organisations participated in Milford Youth Matters' day, entering teams of their own, including Milford Haven School and the Port of Milford Haven.

After the full 18 had been played, the golfers enjoyed a pig roast in the sun as scores came in.

The winning score came at 50.05 from Lucas, Gordon, Gusto and Josh from South West Wales Connected.

Dayle Gibby, co-ordinator at Milford Youth Matters said: "This was our first Milford Youth Matters charity golf day and we have had fantastic support from the community, local businesses and Milford Haven Golf Club.

"While this is a fundraising opportunity, we look to empower those accessing our service, to take a proactive role in their own community by planning and running projects and events.

"I would also like to say a huge thank you to Rob the club manager, all the staff, members and club captain at Milford Haven Golf Club for their support in organising and running the day. Also thank you to Chris Davies, long time supporter of Milford Youth Matters for his involvement in the day and ongoing support.

"As always, thank you to the Milford Youth Matters ambassadors for planning, running, playing 18 holes and delivering the day and everything involved in the project from start to finish.

"Finally, a massive thank you to Liz G, our youth worker, for everything on the day, the build-up to the event, leading the presentation and much more."