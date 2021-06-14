A DRIVER from Pembroke has been charged with three counts of driving with controlled substances in his blood.
Sean Patrick Agnew of Vetch Close is charged with driving his Nissan Qashqai with illegal amounts of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a cannabis by-product; Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine by-product and Diazepam in his blood.
All three offences are alleged to have taken place at South Road, Pembroke, on October 30, 2020.
Agnew, 54, had previously denied all three offences when the case was heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 13 this year.
The case was heard again on Monday, June 7.
This time Agnew was remanded on unconditional bail until June 28 for a change of plea and sentencing hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.
Comments are closed on this article.