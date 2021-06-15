Pembrokeshire County Council has announced that its bid to be included in the Step site programme has been shortlisted, in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions, attract investment and provide career opportunities.'

The Step (spherical tokamak for energy production) programme involves the design of a prototype fusion power plant, with the county council's proposal being the site on Milford Haven Waterway.

On Friday, June 11, UKAEA (UK atomic energy authority) announced that the waterway site had been shortlisted.

UKAEA said: "Fusion has the potential to provide an abundant source of low-carbon energy by copying the processes that power the sun and stars. This exciting new technology will play an important role alongside established renewable technologies such as wind and solar.

"Step will be the UK’s prototype fusion plant and is intended to pave the way for commercial fusion power. UKAEA is targeting first operations in the early 2040s, with initial aims to produce a concept design by 2024."

Councillor Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture said: "As I said when we bid, the Haven Waterway has provided livelihoods, underpinned by fossil fuels, for thousands of Pembrokeshire families, mine included, for more than 50 years.

"It’s my job to help ensure the waterway continues to provide high skilled, engineering, science and technology jobs for the next generation of this county. Linked to our focus on climate change – and in addition to our existing multi-million pound commitments to supporting wind, wave and tidal clean power generation – we think Pembrokeshire has a role to play in the UK’s development of clean, green fusion technology.

"Being shortlisted is very positive news and we’ll be working hard with our enterprise zone partners and with UKAEA to persuade them the Haven Waterway is the very best place in the UK to develop this technology.

"The proposed site, which is adjacent to the existing energy sites on the south shore of the Haven waterway, will have the potential to benefit Pembrokeshire enormously, providing thousands of highly-skilled jobs, attracting investment to our economy and supporting the local supply chain."

Now on the shortlist, the waterway site aims to be named as the one site granted for the fusion power plant, once all assessments have been made.

It is believed the secretary of state will make a final decision on the successful site around the end of 2022.

UKAEA has said that the successful site will create thousands of highly skilled jobs while building the power plant, while attracting investment which will enable the development of a new UK science and technology centre of excellence.

Wales' economy minister, Vaughan Gething said: "I'm very pleased Pembrokeshire's bid has been shortlisted by the UK Atomic Energy Authority. The Haven Waterway Enterprise Zone location is perfect for this project, so the Welsh Government is working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council and other partners to bring this important project to Wales.

"Tackling climate change is a major global challenge. We all need to play our part in reducing emissions, so we want Wales to be at the forefront of future research and development opportunities for new technologies that allow us to do just that. Alongside the Welsh Government's ambitious commitments to tackle climate change, the opportunity to host a Step site would put Wales on the map as a leader in green, clean energy production, creating high quality jobs and opportunities for local supply chains."