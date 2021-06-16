HELPING people of all abilities to enjoy Tenby is the aim of a town council-driven project.

Eight new wheelchair-accessible picnic tables and two new child-adapted beach wheelchairs are now ready for use in the resort, thanks to local sponsorship and grants.

The tables will be at Tenby Harbour, and it is planned that the wheelchairs will be at the Harbour and South beaches.

These will complement Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s existing beach wheelchairs on North and Castle beaches.

Tenby Town Council’s ongoing Accessible Tenby project has led the latest scheme, made possible with the help of Tenby harbourmaster Chris Salisbury; generous sponsorship from Tenby Aces, Tenby Lions, the Rotary Club of Tenby and Tenby Round Table and an Enhancing Pembrokeshire grant.

The Mayor of Tenby, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, said:

"This is an excellent initiative that will help make Tenby more accessible for those that live here and visitors. "My fellow councillors and I are determined that we will do all that we can to help everyone enjoy the best of Tenby.

The Accessible Tenby initiative sets out to overcome barriers for people with disabilities, whether those disabilities are seen or hidden.

"I am so pleased that, in difficult times for fundraising, so many people and organisations have come together and, working with the Town Council, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and Pembrokeshire County Council have enabled this to happen.

"I hope that we can continue to improve accessibility in and around Tenby.

"There should be no barriers for anyone to enjoy Tenby.

"Tenby Town Council is committed to making Tenby a friendly and welcoming place to all regardless of ability and will continue to work with Pembrokeshire County Council’s access officer and the National Park to improve access around the town."

The beach wheelchairs will be available to pre-book from July via the National Park’s online booking system. Email enquiries to beachwheelchairs@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk.