A PEMBROKESHIRE county councillor is appealing for information after historic Nevern Bridge was badly damaged in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.
The bridge over the River Nevern, a Grade II-listed structure dating back to the late 18th or early 19th century, now faces substantial repairs according to Cllr Mike James following a preliminary inspection of the damage.
“This was done over the weekend,” he said. “Any information to me or Pembrokeshire County Council would be greatly appreciated.
“Not only does this damage represent a danger to the public, it will also result in a substantial cost to the authority.
“We could be looking at possible closure for repair at the busiest time of the year for farmers with silage.”
Speaking to the Tivy-Side this morning (Wednesday), Cllr James confirmed that scaffolding would be raised on the bridge while repairs were carried out.
“This will narrow the width of the bridge,” he warned. “It’s important local farmers are made aware of this fact because as we are in the middle of the silage season their huge vehicles might not be able to pass over.”
Constructed of rubblestone and ashlar, the humpback bridge is located a short distance away from St Brynach’s Church, famous for its 700-year-old ‘Bleeding Yew’.