AN improvement plan in the council’s planning department is yielding results since starting in March but there are still “challenges” to overcome.

The latest report on the performance of the planning department, providing a statutory planning service for Pembrokeshire County Council, was presented to scrutiny on Thursday, June 17.

It follows a similar report in November 2020 with a review of the service by an independent planning consultant finding similar issues relating to reduced staffing levels, recruitment and meeting key performance targets.

Four posts were vacant in November 2020 with only one filed, internally, so there will be re-advertisement along with a new recruitment strategy.

Members of the services overview and scrutiny committee heard that one senior staff member had returned from maternity and there were still two vacant posts to be filled, with similar issues impacting the enforcement section where there are delays.

The number of applications dealt with within the eight week Welsh Government target had dropped to 52 per cent in early 2021 a report to committee states but since March, and the involvement of David Fitzsimons and his improvement plan progress has been made.

Cabinet member for planning Cllr Jon Harvey said that the department was “still under significant pressure”, adding, since the improvement plan determination figures were 50 per cent up in March and April than the previous two months.

“I am confident this improvement will continue,” he added.

Questions were raised about lengthy delays to some applications, how the Local Development Plan will be adjusted following Covid-19 and in light of boosting the economy, as well as the allocation of section 106 funding.

The committee agreed a recommendation the challenges faced are recognised and “note the proactive position and improvement work which is currently taking place.”

A further progress report was requested for early next year and increased funding of the department be considered.