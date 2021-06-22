Sunday Night Fever is coming to Pembrokeshire for an evening of outdoor live music in aid of Cancer Research Wales.

Narberth and Whitland Rotary, in conjunction with Narberth Rugby Club, are staging the charity event at Narberth's Lewis-Lloyd - the home of he Otters - on the July 25.

Starring The Bee Gees Experience and supported by Pembrokeshire ska band Sorted, it was initially planned for May 2020, but could not take place because of the pandemic.

With the Welsh Government announcing last week that outdoor events with up to 4,000 standing could go ahead, the clubs were delighted to have been given the thumbs up by Pembrokeshire County Council for the event to be held.

The Bee Gees Experience’, a top Bee Gees tribute band from England, have performed all over Europe and their support act, Sorted, boast a great following for their performance of hits by such bands as Madness and The Specials.

Also performing are well-loved Tenby group Ella Guru and the compere will be DJ Steve Briers.

The evening will start at 5.30pm, and hot food and a bar will be available. A stage will be erected on the pitch and event-goers will be able to make use of the grandstand at the ground or bring their own picnic chairs to use on the pitch.

Tickets are £20 each and can be bought online at www.nwrotary.co.uk and at Narberth RFC clubhouse and Dale’s Music Shop, Tenby.

Rotary spokesman John Hughes said: "Both Rotary and the rugby club are, of course, taking their Covid compliance responsibilities very seriously and in conjunction with Pembrokeshire County Council will ensure all measures are in place with regard to social distancing etc., to keep a safe environment for everyone attending.

Added Narberth and Whitland Rotary president Chris Williams: “Early purchase of tickets is highly recommended to avoid disappointment as - following such a long time before an event of this type in Pembrokeshire - there is sure to be a big demand.”

He added that that both Rotary and the Rugby Club are honoured to be putting on this exciting event in aid of such a worthy cause as Cancer Research Wales.