On Thursday, June 17, the former Hakin Junior School was demolished, which subsequently provided the reason for several complaints, due to the amount of dust accumulated from the demolition.
During the ‘crushing of inert material on the site,’ dust found its way to many local residents, who informed Pembrokeshire County Council of their troubles.
Councillor Viv Stoddart said: “As a result, the contractor will take additional damping down measures to suppress the dust which should eliminate any future issues.”
The work is due to be completed by the end of this current week.