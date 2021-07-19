Neyland Cricket Club continue to defy the odds, as a quarter-final win has now seen them reach the semi-final of the Voneus Village Cup in their debut season.

The national competition starts with 350 teams from across England, Scotland and Wales, and Pembrokeshire's own Neyland have reached the last four.

The quarter-final saw Neyland drawn away at South Wingfield Cricket Club, making it their third trip to the Midlands in as many rounds.

Having already beaten Milford Hall CC and Clipstone and Bilsthorpe CC, no fear was shown as the Derbyshire side batted first.

South Wingfield were on 18-2 after six overs, before being out at 40-3 when Ross Hardy trapped Richard Fenn for lbw on 31 runs.

The incredible bowling didn't stop there, when two wickets fell in the 16th over, before scores of 71-7 and 97-8 followed.

South Wingfield were all out with a score of 101 runs after 33.3 overs, and Neyland full of confidence after their performance.

Nicholas Koomen then shone with a bat in his hand, scoring 68 not out as the visitors charged towards the goal of 102.

Eventually the goal was reached, with a score of 102-5, with Neyland coming away the victors by five wickets.

Elsewhere in the quarter-finals, Calmore Sports Club beat Rockhampton by 40 runs, Stoke Green defeated Foxton by five wickets, while Houghton Main v Alvanley was postponed.

This now means that one game stands between Neyland Cricket Club and a grand final to be played at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

A semi-final win would see them become the first Pembrokeshire side to ever reach the final, and the first Welsh side since 2004.