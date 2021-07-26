A couple from north Pembrokeshire are appealing to find two men who helped save one of them after a dog attack near Martin's Haven.

The attack occurred between 8.30pm and 9pm on the evening of Wednesday, July 21, by a dog described as looking like 'half German shepherd, half border collier.'

Glyn Mainprize and Shelley Kirk were making their way to watch the sunset on the north Pembrokeshire coast when the dog attacked Glyn.

He fought back, pushing a bag into the dog's face, but it wasn't enough to stop him falling 20ft down a cliff and hanging onto a ledge.

It was at that point when two passers-by instinctively 'risked their lives' by making their way down the cliff and supporting the injured Glyn up.

Their actions taken included one of the men speaking to Glyn and consoling him while he was clinging onto the ledge.

Meanwhile, the other man wedged his foot underneath Glyn's foot in order to stop it from shaking and slipping.

Hospital later confirmed that Glyn had suffered a cracked rib, concussion and torn ligaments in his hand from the fall.

In shock however, and with her priority being the safety of her partner, Shelley rushed him to hospital without taking down the details of either man.

One of the men had an official RNLI hoodie on, and so Shelley has contacted the organisation in an attempt to find him.

"They were simply amazing, both incredible. They ran straight down and immediately risked their lives to help Glyn back up to safety.

"We really want to be able to get in touch with them and thank them, whether they're local or visiting."

The couple have also contacted Dyfed-Powys Police as they wish to find the owner of the dog, a woman who at the time was staying nearby to where the incident occurred.

Dyfed-Powys Police also appealed, saying: "If you witnessed this and have any information, please contact PC87 on 101."