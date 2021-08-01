Chapter One, the bookshop at Narberth Museum, currently has two new and locally-themed books in stock.
10 from Pembs celebrates ten remarkable Welsh women from history and accompanies the Women of West Wales project (woww.narberthmuseum.co.uk). The project aims to research and collate the diverse lives of local women and to make their stories and achievements as accessible to as many people as possible.
The book showcases ten incredible women from Pembrokeshire and acknowledges their contribution to shaping their communities and the culture of West Wales.
The book is also illustrated by Efa Lois, an artist from Ceredigion. Her work She was Tafwyl’s official illustrator in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Her work has been featured in Welsh Women Making History by Cadw, Henriet y Syffrajet by Angharad Tomos and on album covers.
In her spare time, she runs and illustrates Prosiect Drudwen, a blog documenting the forgotten women of Welsh history, and illustrates as part of the Rhithganfyddiad project.
Valletta and the Year of Changes is a book for children that tells the story of a fiery little mouse and her adventures during a difficult and dangerous year. It has been written by Ceredigion-based author Simone Mansell Broome.
Both of the books are available from Chapter One, the bookshop at Narberth Museum, or by calling 01834 860500. You can also order online at: www.narberthmuseum.co.uk/shop/
