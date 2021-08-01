A series of exciting new opportunities have become available through the Economic Acceleration Regeneration Through Innovation (EARTh) Programme.
Four South Wales local authorities are seeking committed, motivated individuals to lead the development of opportunities to work collaboratively across the region on the four themes of transport, energy, economic development and Planning.
The post holders will focus work within the counties of Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea to bring together data on current projects and opportunities identified at a local authority level to work regionally.
The programme will work across the region focusing on the four key areas of transport, energy, land use planning and economic development to help build the required capacity, capability and administrative arrangements within the Swansea Bay City Region to enable the public sector to address the key functions.
The project is being led by Carmarthenshire County Council and the main programme team will be employed by the authority. However there will also be a programme co-ordinator role; four programme officer roles and a part time finance officer vacancies available within
the other three local authorities.
The programme is supported through the European Social Fund
Priority Axis 5 – Public Reform and Regional Working is a partnership between Carmarthenshire County Council, Pembrokeshire County Council, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council, City and County of Swansea.
The job descriptions and application forms can be accessed via each of the local authorities’ websites:
www.carmarthenshire.gov.wales/home/council-services/jobscareers/working-for-us/#.YOwqeehKjIU
www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/jobs-and-careers
