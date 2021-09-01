Talented scrum-half Archie Hughes has become the latest player to sign for the Scarlets Academy.
A former pupil of Ysgol Greenhill, Tenby, the 18-year-old scrum-half has been a student at Llandovery College since the age of 14 and played his junior club rugby with Tenby RFC.
Archie has been in the Scarlets development pathway since his Dewar Shield U15 selection for Mynydd Mawr and Dinefwr Schools and has gone on to play representative regional rugby for Scarlets U16s and U18s.
He is heading to Swansea University this autumn, combining his studies with his rugby development.
Scarlets Academy skills coach Paul Fisher said: “Archie has been in a competitive pool of scrum-halves, however his ability to deliver consistently good performances at college and Regional Age Grade level has earned him the opportunity to gain an Academy contract.
“He is a very elusive player whose speed of thought always keeps him ahead of the game. He has solid technical skills and has shown that there is potential for further development.
“In his short time with us Archie has already been invited in to train with the senior squad while the senior players were on international duty and the senior coaches are very happy with his progress and development.”
