Patrick Edgington MBE FRAgS FTS has been appointed as the new chairman to the Waterfront Gallery on Milford Marina.

With a history in the area, Patrick will now be chairman of Wales' only international art gallery, situated in the oldest building at the marina.

Among other posts, he was chairman of Milford Haven School, the founder of Puffin Produce, a past Governor of the National Museum of Wales, past chairman and a founder of the Pembrokeshire Business Initiative and involved with numerous new and existing businesses in the county and beyond.

Furthermore, his connections with tourism include being founder of the British Incoming Tour Operators Association and a founder of the Tourism Society of GB.

Patrick is a yachtsman and a keen art collector in his spare time.

Patrick said: "It is an honour and a privilege to be associated with this wonderful venue and to be able to continue the fine work of our immediate past chairman, Bob Clarke.

"It is such a gem, with superb exhibits including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, precious metals and other materials amongst the works of art. It is a great landmark for the Milford Haven Marina, where it is so superbly located and attracting visitors from far and wide."

Meanwhile, he director and creator of the Waterfront Gallery, David Randell, recently launched an exhibition featuring the well known artist and poet Bob Reeves.

The exhibition was opened by the Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart MP, and followed with a visit by Stephen Crabb MP and his wife Béatrice Monnier.