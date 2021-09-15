Milford Marina has stated that urgent lock maintenance is ongoing at the waterfront this morning, due to an issue with a saddle strap.
The saddle strap failure was on one of the outer mitre gates this morning. However, the marina maintenance team are currently on site repairing the issue.
With the work being undertaken, all locks are cancelled until 11am this morning (Wednesday, September 15), at the start of free flow.
Milford Marina said: "We'll advise as soon as this issue is resolved and apologise for any inconvenience caused.
"If you have any queries, please contact us on 01646 696312 or on VHF Ch.14."
