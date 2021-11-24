There have been 216 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area, according to the latest figures (Wednesday, November 24).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 120 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 82 in Pembrokeshire and 14 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 47,044 – 26,959 in Carmarthenshire, 13,782 in Pembrokeshire and 6,303 in Ceredigion.
Four further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 607 throughout the pandemic.
In total 2,154 new cases of coronavirus and seven further Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 495,724 cases and 6,368 deaths.
There have been 17,637 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,465,183 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,259,175 have had their second dose.
Booster doses have been given to 751,460 people and 39,877 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Hywel Dda University Health Board is no longer updating its vaccination reports with invitations for third ‘booster’ doses now going out to residents across the three counties in priority order.
