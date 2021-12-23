DOMESTIC football's top three leagues in Wales are back on hold following the latest Welsh Government announcement on the spread of coronavirus.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced on 22 December that team sports would be limited to 50 spectators, due to the rapid rise of the omicron variant.

The FAW National League Board responded by taking the decision to suspend the Cymru Leagues, Adran Leagues and Ardal Leagues before Christmas.

It said it would communicate with the Area Associations so that they can make an informed decision about the leagues and competitions under their remit.

"The decision was taken following consultation with the leagues and the clubs who had fixtures scheduled over the festive period," read an FAW statement.

"Ahead of the 2021/22 season, the FAW factored a COVID-19 related disruption into its planning, with some leagues starting their seasons earlier than normal to counteract such an impact.

"The FAW acknowledges the significant loss of income that clubs in the above-mentioned leagues will incur should they be unable to accommodate more than 50 spectators at their matches, in addition to the extreme disappointment of fans being unable to support their clubs should games be played behind closed doors.

"To limit the loss of income and to provide the best chance for fans not to miss out on supporting their clubs, the National League Board felt the suspension of the competitions over the festive period was in the best interest of the game."

It added: "The Welsh Government has informed sports governing bodies that their coronavirus regulations, including playing sports behind closed doors, will be reviewed regularly.

"Therefore, the National League Board will continue to monitor the situation and currently plans to review its decision on the suspensions of the leagues on or prior to 9 January 2022."

"The FAW would like to reiterate the importance of people receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination and the booster vaccine."