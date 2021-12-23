A Pembrokeshire pet food bank has benefitted from a donation from five Welsh millionaires who got lucky the national lottery.

Cariad Pet Therapy was founded by Rob and Chrissie Thomas.

The not-for-profit Community Interest Company has 50 volunteers who take dogs to visit residential care homes, schools, hospital wards, isolated and elderly people as well as workplaces in south Wales.

In January Cariad Pet Food Bank was launched. The Covid pandemic meant people were struggling financially and there was a real possibility that pet owners may have been forced to give up their animals if they couldn’t afford to feed them. So far it has donated around 75,000 meals for animals in need.

It has received National Lottery funding for its Dogs on your Doorstep project and a scheme to put 35 robot pets in care homes for people with dementia.

Earlier this month it was visited by Welsh National Lottery millionaires Nigel Willetts from Caerphilly, Richard and Faye Davies from Brecon and Chris and Geraldine Bradley from Carmarthen whose grandfather Bob was a winner in 2006.

The group became volunteers for the day and donated pet supplies to the food bank.

The volunteers parcelled up the donated pet food, restocked shelves and heard from some of the people who have benefitted from the service.

“As a mental health nurse, I have seen first-hand the impact pets can have on people’s mental well-being so organisations like Cariad are vital in ensuring people stay well, especially when times are tough,” said Faye.

Rob Thomas, director of Cariad Pet Therapy, said: “We are so grateful to the National Lottery winners for their generous pet food donation which means that we are well stocked for the festive season and hopefully well into the New Year.

“When we first set up the pet food bank, we didn’t expect to be as busy as we have been but it’s been such a tough time for so many people that we have found our services in constant demand.”

National Lottery players generate more than £30 million each week for projects funded by the National Lottery.