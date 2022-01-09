TOP flight domestic football in Wales has put back its scheduled fixtures for another month due to the current coronavirus situation.

The Cymru Premier League is scheduled to resume in full on the weekend of 8/9 February, with the Cymru South and North set to restart on 4/5 February.

Clubs can agree to play league matches before this date, but are advised that no spectators will be allowed under Welsh government guidelines.

Member clubs felt that with no clarity on when fans can return, or government support for clubs, the suspension of the league should be extended.

"The FAW’s National League Board has confirmed that all matches in the JD Cymru Premier will resume from 8th/9th February, but where both Clubs agree to play before this date, the League will agree to schedule the fixture," confirmed a Cymru Leagues statement.

"The JD Cymru South and JD Cymru North will resume from the weekend of 4th / 5th February, but where both Clubs agree to play before this date, the League will agree to schedule the fixture.

"The National League Board also agreed that all three Leagues will now be able to use five substitutes in all League matches with immediate effect.

"The Welsh Government Coronavirus Regulations do not permit any spectators at professional or elite sporting events and the FAW National League Board acknowledges the significant loss of income that clubs in the JD Cymru Leagues will face with matches taking place behind closed doors.

"Matches in all Leagues are subject to the FAW’s Return to Play protocols being adhered to and any changes in Welsh Government Coronavirus Regulations."

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced on 22 December that team sports would be limited to 50 spectators, due to the rapid rise of the omicron variant.

The FAW National League Board responded by taking the decision to suspend the Cymru Leagues, Adran Leagues and Ardal Leagues before Christmas.

Meanwhile matches can resume for all Adran North and South, Ardal League and Area Association competitions, subject to the FAWs Return to Play protocols being adhered to.

"A series of protocols have been agreed for the resumption of matches during this period," read an FAW statement on tier three football and below.

"Home team will be responsible implementing all reasonable steps to manage spectators within the permitted number (50 outdoors and 30 indoors) for each match.

"There is differentiated guidance in place for enclosed and non-enclosed grounds.

"Both teams will need to agree to participate in any fixtures scheduled under amended Return to Play protocols."