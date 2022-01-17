Skiers are flocking back to the slopes as France announced it is welcoming back tourists from the UK.
In the hours following Thursday’s announcement, easyJet saw a 600% lift in UK bookings to popular French ski destinations for the remainder of the winter season.
Last-minute bookings to Switzerland also saw a peak immediately after the news broke with a 386% increase in flight bookings.
Recent research carried out by the airline showed around two-thirds (65%) of Brits are planning to prioritise a trip abroad in 2022.
And as snow continues to cover peaks across Europe, it is no surprise more people are now making the most of the winter season, running through to the end of March, and booking a ski getaway to look forward to.
Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country Manager, said: “With France welcoming British tourists once again, skiing is well and truly back on. This is welcome news for UK consumers, particularly for those looking to book a last-minute family break or planning to head to the slopes, with low fares still available across thousands of flights to France this winter, including over half-term.
READ MORE
- easyJet 'Big Orange Sale': Tickets from just £14.99 a person
- Best holiday deals out of Manchester from EasyJet, Virgin Holidays and TUI
- School holidays 2022 for England and Wales
“We know that there is pent up demand with many desperate to get away this year, which we continue to see each time restrictions are removed. With flying already scheduled to increase in the coming weeks we will continue to review our schedule to meet demand and we look forward to taking our customers away on a long-awaited break this winter.”
Offering more seats to Europe’s major ski destinations from the UK this winter than any other carrier, thousands of easyJet flights to France and Switzerland as well as other destinations serving Europe’s best ski resorts are still available to book - including over February half-term.
The airline has also extended its Big Orange Sale, with up to 25% off selected seats and low fares still available to book until 18 January 2022.
Ski deals available for 2022 winter season
These deals are for easyjet flights one way including taxes.
From London Gatwick
From London Luton
From Bristol
From Manchester
From Edinburgh
From Glasgow
From Liverpool
From Belfast
From Birmingham
From Bournemouth
READ MORE
- US travel - holiday deals to New York, Las Vegas, Orlando and San Francisco
- Cheap flights to France as border reopens from Jet 2, EasyJet, British Airways and more
- Cordless stick vacuum deals - savings on Shark, Dyson and more
All customers booking flights with easyJet continue to benefit from flexible booking policies under its Protection Promise, including fee-free changes up to two hours before departure.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.