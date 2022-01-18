Visitors and locals in St Davids can now litter pick in the city thanks to a new community hub.

The litter picking hub at Oriel y Parc Visitor Centre and Gallery in is a joint initiative between the centre and Keep Wales Tidy.

Part of Keep Wales Tidy’s Caru Cymru (‘Love Wales) initiative, the hub will launch at the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority-run site with a special community litter picking event on January 31.

Litter has become a growing problem in all parts of Wales over the last year and has been especially noticeable in rural areas and beauty spots, which saw much heavier footfall than usual.

By working with local authorities, Caru Cymru aims to inspire individuals, community groups and businesses to be proactive in looking after their local environment.

The new hub at Oriel y Parc will join a network of other hubs across the country, which lend out litter picking equipment, including litter pickers, hi-vis vests, rubbish bags and hoops, completely free.

Oriel y Parc visitor services manager, Claire Bates, said: “It’s a pleasure to join this initiative, which aims to keep the places that have been so important to our physical and mental wellbeing over recent years clean and safe.

“Litter is not only a blight on our local area, but has serious consequences for the wildlife that lives and thrives in our national park.

“We all have a part to play in tackling this problem, and the new hub aims to provide just the tools for the job.”

Numbers for the launch at Oriel y Parc, which will take place between 1pm-3pm on Monday, January 31, are strictly limited and anyone wishing to attend should register in advance at www.keepwalestidy.cymru/events.

All participants will receive a voucher for a free tea, coffee or carton of juice at Pilgrims Café.

To find out about other events and exhibitions taking place at Oriel y Parc throughout the year visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/oriel-y-parc