This week (Monday, January 17, to Sunday, January 23), has been named as the first national Neighbourhood Policing Week.

Neighbourhood Policing Week is seeing police officers from across the country getting into the community and talking to people about their role and how to stay safe in that specific area.

In certain areas across the Dyfed-Powys region, mobile policing vehicles will be seen in town or village centres, where people can get the chance to speak to local police.

Within Pembrokeshire, police officers from St Davids, Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Tenby will be seen in and around the communities throughout the week.

Other communities which will receive visits from Dyfed-Powys Police officers includes Clarbeston Road, Spittal, Wolfscastle, Trefin and Croesgoch.

Officers attending certain areas throughout Pembrokeshire will include award winner PC Leigh Jones, who was named as the people’s champion at the recent Dyfed-Powys Police Awards.

Meanwhile, deputy chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police Claire Parmenter was getting into the Carmarthenshire community, while out and about with the Llanelli Neighbourhood Policing Team and partners.

Claire Parmenter, who is also NPCC neighbourhood policing portfolio lead, said: "Neighbourhood Policing officers, police community support officers and volunteers perform such a crucial role in the landscape of policing.

"The work they do to prevent crime from happening through early intervention and developing new ways of tackling crime through problem solving is crucial. But equally important is the strong links they build with our communities, which means they are best placed to gather intelligence and make a real difference in communities.

“Thank you to all the amazing, hard-working neighbourhood officers, police community support officers and volunteers who do an incredible job keeping us safe, but also feeling safe.”

Sarah Greener, a charity worker in the Dyfed-Powys region, added: “People often only think of the police when something has gone wrong, so seeing Neighbourhood Teams at positive local events helps break down those barriers and highlights specific things NPTs do, such as welfare checks.

“It makes them seem more approachable and more in touch with what is going on locally.”