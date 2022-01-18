RHYS Dalling scored four goals as unbeaten Goodwick United maintained their unbeaten record in the Manderwood Pembrokeshire League division one with a 7-0 win over St Ishmaels at Phoenix Park.
Two goals from Jordan Griffiths and an own goal completed the rout for the frontrunners, who are still unbeaten in the league this season, after 12 matches played.
Second-placed Hakin United notched a 3-1 win at Monkton Swifts, courtesy of goals from Mark Jones, Shane Walsh and Leon Luby, with Dylan Davies netting for the home side.
Clarbeston Road, in third place, were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Merlins Bridge, with Charles George netting for the hosts, and Matthew Divry for the visitors.
Goals from Sean Seymour-Davies, Danny Hopkin and Jordan Raymond earned Fishguard Sports a 3-2 win over Hundleton, who scored twice through Williams Davis.
Carew’s Adam Muskett meanwhile smashed eight goals in a 12-0 demolition of Narberth, with James Hinchliffe (2), Dylan Morgan and Max Brindley scoring.
Nick Willis and Jack Phillips netted for Pennar Robins in their 2-2 draw with Neyland, with Mike Chandler and Max Bowman-Davies replying.
Manderwood Pembrokeshire League Results:
Division One: Clarbeston Road 1 Merlins Bridge 1; Fishguard Sports 3 Hundleton 2; Goodwick United 7 St Ishmaels 0; Monkton Swifts 1 Hakin United 3; Narberth 0 Carew 12; Pennar Robins 2 Neyland 2.
Division Two: Broad Haven 2 Herbrandston 7; Hakin United II 3 Monkton Swifts II 2; Kilgetty 8 Johnston 2; Merlins Bridge II 1 St Clears 4; Milford United 5 Pennar Robins II 1.
Division Three: Camrose 4 Clarbeston Road II 2; Carew II 5 Broad Haven II 0; Haverfordwest CC 2 Pembroke Boro 3; Lawrenny 12 Fishguard Sports II 1; Tenby 5 Goodwick United II 2.
Division Four: Hundleton II 8 Carew III 1; Neyland II 4 Solva II 4; Pennar Robins III 1 Letterston 1.
Division Five: Herbrandston II 5 Lawrenny II 3; Johnston II 2 Prendergast Villa 6; Pembroke Boro II 12 Letterston II 0; St Clears II 4 Angle 1.
