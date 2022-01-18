Another 211 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 24 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
PHW figures for today, Tuesday, January 18, state there were 141 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 52 in Pembrokeshire and 18 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 71,238 – 39,303 in Carmarthenshire, 21,571 in Pembrokeshire and 10,364 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6 Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 652 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 1,857 new cases of coronavirus and one new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 746,572 cases and 6,708 deaths.
There have been 8,248 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,502,295 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,335,081 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,787,636 people and 53,058 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Local democracy reporter Katy Jenkins
