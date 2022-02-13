St Davids and District Ploughing Society will mark its 99th year in March and will celebrate at the end of February with a return of its annual ploughing match on the site where it all began in 1923.
The match in 2020 just prior to lockdown had to be cancelled because of the wet weather, while last year it was again cancelled because of further lockdowns.
It will return this year on Sunday, February 27, at Llanunwas, Solva, by kind permission of Mr Ian Griffiths.
There will be the usual ploughing and crop competitions.
It will be a special occasion for current chairman James Morris from Llandigige Fawr – site of the first ever match in 1923 which was hosted by his great uncle Mr Jack W Morris.
"I am looking forward to the St Davids ploughing match returning after cancelling in 2020 due to the weather and the enforced break in 2021 and I am sure ploughmen will be eager to get back in the field to show off their skills once again," said Mr Morris.
"I am grateful to our host, and this year's president, Ian Griffiths of Pwllcaerog Farm for providing us with a site at Llanunwas with its splendid views over St Bride's Bay."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.