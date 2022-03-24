FACE coverings will no longer be required by law in Wales in retail settings and on public transport from Monday, March 28.

First Minister Mark Drakeford's announcement comes as Wales continues to gradually relax some of its remaining pandemic protections.

On Friday, he will announce that Wales is "firmly on the path towards leaving the emergency response to the pandemic behind us”.

The requirement to self-isolate after a positive coronavirus test will also move into guidance.

And a £500 self-isolation payment to support people will continue to be available until June.

Two key legal protections will remain in place, however, as coronavirus cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, driven by the BA.2 sub-type of the omicron variant.

Face coverings will remain a legal requirement in health and social care settings.

And coronavirus risk assessments must continue to be carried out by businesses, with reasonable measures put in place in light of those assessments.

“We have seen an unwelcome rise in coronavirus cases across Wales, mirroring the position in most of the UK," said Mr Drakeford.

“We have carefully considered the very latest scientific and medical evidence, and we need to keep some legal protections in place for a little while longer, to help keep Wales safe.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have taken a gradual and cautious approach as we have relaxed protections.

“We are firmly on the path towards leaving the emergency response to the pandemic behind us and learning to live with coronavirus safely.”

The next three-weekly review of coronavirus regulations will be carried out by 14 April, when the remaining legal measures will be reviewed.

Earlier this month, the first minister had said he hoped the nation's remaining rules could be scrapped at the end of March, given the improving situation.

But a recent rise in infection rates has caused a few bumps in the road out of the pandemic.

In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon decided to keep mask rules in place there for another month, despite ending the rest of the nation's Covid rules on Monday.

It means people in Scotland must continue to wear face coverings on public transport and in shops throughout April.

England, however, has operated without any coronavirus rules for nearly oa month, after Boris Johnson introduced his Living With Covid plan at the end of February.

Public Health Wales confirmed 2,566 new cases on Monday (for a period covering last Friday), and nearly one in seven patients currently in Welsh hospitals has coronavirus.

But infection rates remain well below the levels seen during the height of the Omicron wave in December and January.