Dementia is a heart-wrenching, cruel affliction that affects so many.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has spoken to us about the heartbreak which he and his family are currently going through with regard to Adam’s father, Rufus.

A well-known figure around the Amman Valley for his work as a miner, his time playing rugby at Llandybie and other local clubs, as well as his local renown as an ABA Champion Boxer, Rufus Price has always been a prominent figure in the local community.

But a few years ago it became apparent to Rufus and his family that he was suffering from dementia.

Now, many years later, Rufus has once again returned to the street in which he was raised, namely Blaenau Road.

But this time he is a resident of the Glanmarlais Care Home which specialises in caring for residents with dementia.

“The decision has been very difficult for us as a family, but we felt that it had become a necessity at this point to ensure that Dad gets the best care possible,” said Adam.

“Thanks to the incredible staff at Glanmarlais we know that this will definitely be the case. And we, as a family, can’t thank them enough for their work and support.”

Adam Price, Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr

Adam has also been deeply moved by the support which he and his family are being shown by the community around them.

“I may be a party leader and a politician in the Senedd, but to a lot of people in this area I’m still Rufus’s son," he said.

"And the amount of people who’ve stopped me around town and asked how my father is doing has meant so much to us. People are still thinking about him and this is wonderful to know.

“My father has been and continues to do his very best, and you can still see the old boxer in him battling away, but the toll on my mother has been substantial.

"I just hope that in sharing our story, it sends a message to other families who are facing dementia; they are not alone.”