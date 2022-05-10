Westminster’s ‘outdated political system’ has no place in the Welsh Senedd, claims Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, who is now requesting a Senedd reform in time for the next election in 2026.

Joining him in his request is First Minister Mark Drakeford.

“If the reforms we are requesting are implemented, they will lay the foundations for a much stronger Welsh democracy and a fairer, more representative Senedd,” said Mr Price.

“This will look entirely different to the outdated political system that we currently have at Westminster.

"A stronger, more diverse, more representative Senedd will have a greater capacity to perform its primary purpose of making a positive difference to the lives of the people of Wales."

Drakeford and Price have set out a joint position statement in a letter to Huw Irranca-Davies, the chair of the cross-party Special Purpose Committee on Senedd Reform.

It is designed to support the committee’s work to make recommendations, which will shape a Senedd Reform Bill.

The committee must publish its report by 31 May when it will be debated and voted on by the Senedd.

Included in their statement is the request that the Senedd should have 96 Members and 32 UK Parliament constituencies proposed by the Boundary Commission for Wales once it has concluded its 2023 Parliamentary Review.

These constituencies should be paired to create 16 Senedd constituencies with each constituency electing six Members.

They also request that a full boundary review should be instigated in this Senedd term with recommendations taking effect from the subsequent Senedd election.

Commenting on the proposals, Mark Drakeford said: "The case for Senedd reform has been made.

"We now need to get on with the hard work to create a modern Senedd, which reflects the Wales we live in today. A Parliament that truly works for Wales.