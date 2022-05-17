Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is encouraging people to get involved in its 70-mile walk for 70 years campaign.

The body has organised 12 free weeks, accumulating 70 miles, and is giving people the chance to join and mark the 70th anniversary of the national park.

The walks will be guided and led by staff and volunteers, giving people the chance see some of the Pembrokeshire coast’s most iconic locations and learn more about some of its hidden gems.

National Park Authority chairman, Paul Harries, said: “With walking being one of the most popular pursuits enjoyed by residents and visitors on the Pembrokeshire Coast, it’s fantastic to be able to give people the chance to join these walks for free.

“The routes have been carefully selected by rangers and walk leaders, ranging from two miles to seven miles long.

“While people may not be able to join in with every walk, we hope they will be inspired to take on their own 70-mile challenge and discover more of what the national park has to offer.”

The remaining walks will be taking place between June and September.

Places are limited on the walks, and so booking is essential. To see the upcoming walks in the series and book your place, visit https://www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/70at70