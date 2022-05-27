Neyland Town Council expressed its gratitude to outgoing mayor, Cllr Simon Hancock and town clerk, Jane Clark, with a farewell event.

The town council hosted the evening on Thursday, May 26, at Neyland Community Hub.

Councillors from Neyland Town Council and Pembrokeshire County Council were in attendance, as well as special guests, including Cllr Hancock’s mother and his twin brother, Philip.

Cllr Hancock leaves the town council as outgoing mayor after his 11th stint in the role, after first being elected mayor in 1990.

He leaves after 35 years as part of Neyland Town Council, and has seen a huge growth of the town in that time.

Jane Clark bidding a fond farewell to Neyland Town Council

Several councillors referred to the community hub as a reflection of Cllr Hancock’s time at the town council – a grand new facility which demonstrated how the town has gone from strength to strength in the last 35 years.

Cllr Hancock was gifted a trophy on behalf of Neyland Town Council, which read upon its plaque: “Cllr Dr Simon Hancock – in appreciation of 35 years’ service to Neyland Town Council.”

He said on the evening: “The wheel of fortune forever keeps turning, and it keeps turning for individuals as well as communities. And I feel Neyland is now in good fortune and definitely on the up.

“It has been an absolute privilege to be a part of the town’s growth over the last 35 years.”

The buffet on the evening, with the cake as a centrepiece

Prior to the presentation and speeches, in honour of Cllr Hancock, he presented a bouquet of flowers to outgoing town clerk, Jane Clark.

Jane joined Neyland Town Council in 2014 as a temporary town clerk for six months, and ended staying for eight years.

After working previously in Haverfordwest Town Council and retiring before arriving at Neyland Town Council, Jane celebrated her second retirement last night.

Cllr Hancock thanked her for all her work during the eight years at the council, and presented her with a bouquet of flowers from local shop Foxgloves.

The trophy presented to Cllr Hancock