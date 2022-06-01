A Milford Haven Premier Store manager was subjected to threatening behaviour on Monday, May 30, when a customer knocked over several bottles of lager and shouted abuse towards her.

Admitting the charge of using threatening or insulting words or behaviour when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates today was Karen Harper of no fixed abode.

The court heard that during the afternoon, Harper, 54, entered the store which is situated on the Mount Estate.

“She was aggressive and her behaviour was unacceptable, particularly given that there were children in the shop at the same time,” said Crown Prosecutor Linda Baker.

“The manager, Nicola Jones, was extremely shaken and contacted the police.”

After leaving the shop Harper, who previously lived in Silverdale Lodge, Johnston, proceeded to accost a woman who was walking along the pavement with her children. Once again she began harassing her.

She followed the woman, namely Stacey Phillips, to her home and knocked on her front door shouting, “I hope you have fucking insurance for your car.”

Prosecutor Linda Baker said this concerned the complainant, and she consequently called the police.

Harper pleaded guilty to a second charge of using threatening or insulting words and behaviour.

After hearing from Probation Officer Julie Norman, Harper was given a community order for 12 months. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.