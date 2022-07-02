A planning application has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council to turn several town centre offices into residential properties.

The application focuses on turning the first floor offices at 92 Charles Street in Milford Haven into two flats.

The property currently houses Greenacres Animal Rescue Charity Shop on the ground floor.

Adding to this, the building has flats on the lower ground floor and unoccupied offices on the first floor.

A Pembrokeshire County Councillor has applied for the vacant offices to be turned into residential properties.

Cllr Vivien Stoddart, county councillor for the Hubberston Ward in Milford Haven, is pushing forward the 223 squared metres offices to become two flats.

Should the application be approved, each of the flats would contain a hall, a lounge, a kitchen, one bedroom and one bathroom.

Western Telegraph: The application's design of the flatsThe application's design of the flats