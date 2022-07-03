People with Type 2 diabetes are being offered the chance to participate in a six-week long programme that will help them manage their condition.

The programme will be delivered by Hywel Dda Health Board’s diabetes specialist nurses and diabetes specialist dietitians. Each weekly session will be two-and-a-half hours long, and topics covered will include:

  • What is Diabetes?
  • Digestion and blood glucose
  • Self-monitoring, medications, weight management
  • Carbohydrate awareness
  • Possible complications of Diabetes
  • Goal setting

The sessions will take place at the following locations:

  • Antioch Centre, Copperworks Road, Llanelli SA15 2NE: Thursdays from July 7 to August 11 from 10am to 12.30pm
  • Maes Mwldan, Bath House Road, Cardigan SA43 1JZ: Mondays from July 4 to August 8 from 10am to 12.30pm
  • Cricket Club, Dale Rd, Haverfordwest, SA61 1HZ: Thursdays from September 8 to October 13 from 10am to 12.30pm