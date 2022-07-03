People with Type 2 diabetes are being offered the chance to participate in a six-week long programme that will help them manage their condition.
The programme will be delivered by Hywel Dda Health Board’s diabetes specialist nurses and diabetes specialist dietitians. Each weekly session will be two-and-a-half hours long, and topics covered will include:
- What is Diabetes?
- Digestion and blood glucose
- Self-monitoring, medications, weight management
- Carbohydrate awareness
- Possible complications of Diabetes
- Goal setting
The sessions will take place at the following locations:
- Antioch Centre, Copperworks Road, Llanelli SA15 2NE: Thursdays from July 7 to August 11 from 10am to 12.30pm
- Maes Mwldan, Bath House Road, Cardigan SA43 1JZ: Mondays from July 4 to August 8 from 10am to 12.30pm
- Cricket Club, Dale Rd, Haverfordwest, SA61 1HZ: Thursdays from September 8 to October 13 from 10am to 12.30pm
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here