ST THOMAS Surgery stalwart Vivek Buntwal is a “truly inspirational” doctor who will “go above and beyond the call of duty” for his patients.

Dr Buntwal, who started at the Haverfordwest practice more than 30 years ago, has been nominated for Primary Care Person of the Year in the West Wales Health & Care Awards.

The awards, sponsored by Werndale Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, celebrate the region’s heroes in the healthcare industry – the ceremony takes place on September 15.

And Newport-born Dr Buntwal could well be in the running for primary care person prize.

“Dr Buntwal is one of a kind, who even though is very busy he will always take time to stop and listen to his patients,” said one patient who nominated him.

“His medical knowledge can never be undermined, and he will take his time and patience for each patient.

“His selflessness emanates and really makes those patients he meets feel valued and not a burden when they visit or talk over the phone.

“He should be recognised as a truly inspirational doctor who deserves recognition as a thank you, as you don't get many doctors as special as him.

“He treats all patients with respect and is willing to take time to educate the medical staff, medical students and other staff on things that he has learnt over his career.

“He will go above and beyond the call of duty for his patients every day.”

Awards logo

There are 15 award categories altogether and you can make a nomination by visiting newsquestevents.co.uk/western-telegraph-health-care-awards.

AWARD CATEGORIES

Primary Care Person of the Year

Community-Based Individual of the Year

Excellence in Quality Health and Social Care

Volunteer of the Year

Kindness/Care Hero Award

Primary Care Team of the Year

Mental Health Award

Hospital Staff Member of the Year

Care Home of the Year

GP Practice of the Year

Community-Based Team of the Year

Health Charity of the Year

Health Marketing Campaign of the Year

Contribution to Covid 19 Response