Neyland councillors have expressed their disillusionment with the Hywel Dda Health Board as attempts to recruit a new GP for the town’s threatened surgery continue to fall on stony ground.

“We’ve got a specific axe to grind,” Cllr Mike Harry told this week’s meeting of Neyland Town Council.

“A few years ago Neyland was on the verge of being promised a new health centre and today we haven’t even got a doctor.”

Their concerns are being fuelled with reports that Argyle Surgery in Pembroke Dock could be heading towards closure.

“It worries me when we hear of Argyle Surgery being short of doctors,” said Cllr Peter Hay.

“If Argyle Surgery closes then surely Hywel Dda will be considering building a new health centre in Pembroke Dock? And if that happens, it’s unlikely we’ll get one here.”

Neyland originally had hopes that a new health centre and pharmacy would be built at Windsor Gardens on Sportsway, however the plot was subsequently used for sheltered accommodation.

“They’ve been discussing a new health centre for Neyland for years so now it’s time to ask for an urgent meeting to find out exactly what’s going on,” added Cllr Harry.

Meanwhile Cllr Steve Thomas informed members that St Clements surgery is still actively seeking a replacement GP to take over from Dr Tobin following his retirement at the end of October.

“They’re still actively looking for GPs and they’ve had a big recruitment campaign but we’ve yet to see any results,” he said.

“In my opinion they should be advertising to holiday makers as many GPs visit Pembrokeshire during the summer who may want to widen their scope.”

Meanwhile Cllr Andrew Lye reminded members that Dr Tobin has been discussing his retirement for the past two years.

“Surely this should have given everyone enough time to think about the issue and plan for it?” he said.

Hywel Dda is currently encouraging patients to submit their views on how they would like their GP services to be delivered following the surgery’s closure.

The engagement runs until August 29 and patients can respond by filling in a form at the surgery, by at the surgery, by calling 0300 303 8322, option 4, by emailing ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk or online via www.haveyoursay.hduhb.wales.nhs.uk.

Following their discussion, members agreed to request a meeting with Hywel Dda’s medical director at the earliest opportunity.