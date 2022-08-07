THIS summer, Oriel Q Gallery in Narberth will be hosting the 'Sticky Fingers' printmaking between August 12 and September 10.
It will feature techniques by 50 artists from across the world, with examples delicately and boldly conveying images and themes.
The gallery window is showcasing work by Anna Warhus, artist of the month, which includes sculptural ceramics.
MORE NEWS:
There will be chances for workshops and to start your own print collection.
To find out more about printmaking and the print workshops on offer by Oriel Q Gallery, visit www.orielqnarberth.co.uk.
The gallery is open at 11 Market Street between 10am and 4pm Wednesday-Saturday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here