Over 250 Valero refinery contractors have staged a major wildcat strike in protest over their cost-of-living pay row.

This morning (Wednesday) the workers gathered outside the main entrance in response to an agreed pay rise of 2.5 per cent. But with inflation expected to hit 11.7 per cent later this year, the contractors fear they’ll be out of pocket.

“The ECIA are refusing to sit around the table and have talks about how this is going to be addressed and in our opinion, this is totally unacceptable,” one of the protestors told the Western Telegraph.

The contractors have signed a two-year deal with the NAECI (National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry), which will result in a 5 per cent pay rise spread over two years. 2.5 per cent is being paid in 2022 while the remaining 2.5 per cent will follow in 2023.

“When this contract was originally signed we were locked in a two-year deal, but nobody knew the circumstances that were going to unfold,” continued the contractor who wishes to remain anonymous. “But the interest rate has now increased way beyond what was originally agreed.

“My understanding is that there was a caveat in the contract which stipulated that if the interest rate increased, then they would re-consider. But the ECIA [Engineering Construction Industry Association] are refusing to come back and talk.”

The ECIA are being urged to come back to the table to resume pay talks

“Next year we’re due a 2.5% wage rise but in real wages, with inflation now at 11.7 per cent, this will mean a 9.2% reduction.

“ No working man or woman should go to work and worry about whether they will have to choose between having to eat or put the heating on.

"Strike action is the only thing we can do."

The Valero contractors are planning to stage further wildcat strikes every other Wednesday.

Around 450 contractors are currently employed at the Valero Refinery comprising plant designers, project engineers and site work people such as scaffolders, welders, laggers and environmental technicians.

It is understood that the power station continued functioning throughout the stike action with safety crews on standby in case of emergency.

Valero is one of the largest and most complex refineries in Western Europe with a total throughput capacity of 270,000 barrels of oil (43,000 m3) a day and a Nelson complexity index rating of 11.8.

This puts Valero at a total of 15 refineries and 2.9 million barrels (460,000 m3) per day of throughput capacity overall, solidifying the company’s standing as the world’s largest independent refinery.

The refinery receives all of its feedstocks and delivers some of its products by ship and barge via deepwater docking facilities along the Milford Haven Waterway, with remaining products being delivered through the mainline pipeline system and by trucks.