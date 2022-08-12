THIS year’s finalists in the West Wales Health & Care Awards are all going to have their eyes on the prize when the ceremony takes place next month.

And if their optics aren’t quite up to scratch then GP Practice of the Year award sponsors Specsavers Haverfordwest won’t be too far away to help sort out their sight.

It is the second year in succession that the Bridge Street opticians are backing the top surgery prize, won in 2021 by Neyland Health Centre and Johnston Surgery.

“Specsavers Haverfordwest is proud to sponsor the GP Practice of the Year award at this year’s West Wales Health & Care Awards,” said a spokesperson.

“We work closely with all the GP practices in our area, updating them with referral details and providing any emergency appointments they need, so we understand just how much vital work they do.

“That is exactly why we have strived to upskill our staff and take some of the pressure off the NHS. “For example, all our optometrists are WECS-accredited, meaning they can help patients with an acute eye problem and refer them directly to the hospital eye service.

“Meanwhile, Andy Britton, one of our store directors, is also qualified to directly prescribe medication to his patients, significantly reducing the number of referrals to GP surgeries and hospitals.

“We wish all of the practices involved the best of luck at the ceremony.”

The Haverfordwest branch boasts a team of 30, including six optometrists with extra qualifications to provide additional services in glaucoma, cataract, diabetes and independent prescribing.

The six dispensing opticians also have additional qualifications to provide myopia control, contact lenses and low vision services, with several consulting rooms and an onsite lab.

Optical assistants have been fully trained and can all operate the pre-test equipment to support the services provided, including an enhanced OCT (optical coherence tomography) scan.

Haverfordwest’s Winch Lane Surgery, Preseli Practice’s Newport Surgery and Barlow House Surgery in Milford Haven will be hoping to take home the Specsavers-sponsored accolade this time.

The awards, sponsored by Werndale Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, are set to take place at Pembrokeshire County Showground on Thursday, September 15.

For more information about the services Specsavers Haverfordwest provide, visit specsavers.co.uk/stores/Haverfordwest.