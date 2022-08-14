A new stained glass window has been unveiled at a special service this week at St Luke’s Chapel in Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest.

The window was funded by Springboard Learning Pembrokeshire, with support from Communities First.

The colourful piece of art was created by parents of St Mary's School in Pembroke Dock on a course, under the direction of Springboard's highly accomplished stained glass tutor, Pandora Hughes.

The window was originally created in 2015 and was designed to fit the windows of St Mary's school hall in Pembroke Dock, but lost its home after the school closed in 2018.

The Chaplaincy Team at Withybush Hospital were pleased to offer a new home to the window, four years later.

The stained glass window at the chapel

Laura Philips, Springboard co-ordinator said: “It is hoped that others will get as much pleasure from its design and colours as everyone did creating them.

“The window tries to capture all that life has to offer and the importance of our culture and surroundings. It celebrates the sea and coast, the history of the Sunderland Bombers of Pembroke Dock and the town's bold and strong architecture.

“The rainbow represents the hope and promise of love and life. The dove of peace is a symbol of tranquillity and the prayer of heavenly wisdom.

“And all around the edges you will find are images of health, wealth, nature, music, and literature. The rose stands for the importance of life to all the parents who worked on this window.”

The plaque underneath the new window

Hywel Dda University Health Board’s chaplains Revd Geoffrey Eynon, Father Liam Bradley and Revd Martin Spain, officiated the dedication service.

The Springboard team were in attendance and Laura Philips spoke about the historical context of the stained glass window.

Bethan Andrews, Withybush Hospital service delivery manager, (Stroke and COTE), representing the health board, gave the vote of thanks to conclude the dedication, followed by the blessing and recessional hymn.