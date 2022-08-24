A Saundersfoot man who took a Land Rover Discovery from the Hill Park Caravan site in Pentlepoir without the owner's consent, has been sentenced to 12 weeks in custody.

Appearing before Haverfordwest magistrates via a video link from HM Swansea Prison was Lawrence Goldsworthy, 32, when he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court was told that just before 8pm on the evening of February 8, the caravan park operator parked his silver Discovery outside his flat which is situated at the Hill Park Caravan park near Saundersfoot.

But by 9.15am the following morning, the vehicle had disappeared.

Crown Prosecutor Mr Derek Davies told magistrates that after discovering his vehicle had been stolen, the caravan park operator checked CCTV footage which showed the vehicle being driven off the forecourt at around 11pm the previous evening.

The images were subsequently circulated on social media and an anonymous caller reported seeing a man carrying a rucksack in the vicinity of the caravan park at the time in question. This man was later identified as Lawrence Goldsworthy.

Mr Derek Davies added that the silver Discovery was eventually discovered in Manchester after Goldsworthy had used it to visit his mother.

"The window identification number proved it was the vehicle that had been taken from Saundersfoot" said Mr Davies.

Goldsworthy, who is currently in Swansea Prison for separate offences, was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

"This is a hardworking, likeable individual but at the time of the offence, he was extremely unwell," he said. "He's done everything he can since he's been in custody to better himself."

Mr Lloyd went on to say that following his arrest, Goldsworthy visited the vehicle's owner and made a full admission.

"I don't think you can get a better example of remorse than this," said Mr Lloyd.

Goldsworthy was sentenced to 12 weeks in custody. He was also ordered to pay a £128 court surcharge.